Promotional final (Second Leg)

Katwe United 3-1 Kajjansi United (Aggregate: 4-3)

Finally, Katwe United Football Club has made the grade to Uganda’s second highest tier of football – the FUFA Big League.

Hailing from the Kampala city slum, Katwe, the club is christened “Ekibuga Kya Badugavu”.

Katwe United FC achieved the feat on Thursday, 20th June 2019 at the StarTimes Stadium after a hard toiled 3-1 victory in the second of the two legged promotional finale.

Two days earlier, Katwe United had lost 2-1 away at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende during the first leg.

In the well-attended return leg, they were ruthless, merciless, aggressive and bothered less about the opposition that had defeated them 48 hours earlier.

Gangly forward Alex Katumba, Allan Bukenya (penalty) and a last gasp deflected winner by Denis Lwetute gave the club owned by Makindye West legislator the full bragging rights.

Midway the second half, it had been all square with substitute Isaac Balyejusa’s bullet equalizer inside the goal area past a largely impressive goalkeeper Rayan Mulindwa.

As early as the first 40 seconds of the game, forward Alex Katumba raced onto a long ball and easily beat the advancing goalkeeper Michael Kagiri for the opener well celebrated.

Katwe United skipper Reagan Mukwaya, a left footed decent and diligent dread-locked midfielder missed a free header on seven minutes off a teasingly delivered cross by yet another left footer Bukenya.

On the quarter hour mark, Kajjansi United who had largely impressed suffered a set back when veteran defender Ismail Kazibwe pulled a ham-string on the left side of the body.

Kazibwe received medication and returned to the Lugogo astro turf but remained limping until he finally paved way for Mozy Rayan Bukenya after 21 minutes.

It was Katwe United still in command when Bukenya shot straight at goalkeeper Michael Kagiri who was equal to the task.

By the half hour mark, the writing had been well scripted on the wall, Katwe United were the team on the mission.

Katumba had a one against one attempt foiled by the goalie Kagiri.

Kajjansi United’s real first threatening moment arrived after 33 minutes and it was a rather half chance created, delivered midfielder Sunday Yiga Mwanje but veteran forward Arthur Ssemazzi missed contact.

Five minutes later, Katwe United latched a quick counter attack on the right.

Moses Shafic broke through with a 30 metre sprint into the opposition area but his final ball was disappointing as it was cleared away for a corner by the busy goalkeeper Kagiri.

The resultant corner by Shafic himself was headed over the bar by Mukwaya who was totally unmarked at the back post.

At the brink of halftime, Ivan Kakumba hurriedly and aimlessly fouled Michael Lubowa in the forbidden area and FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali made no mistake to point to the spot for the penalty.

Bukenya perfectly drilled home the resultant penalty kick, sending the goalkeeper Kagiri the wrong way to extend the lead and also take the aggregate command 3-2 by the half time break.

In the second half, Kajjansi United FC seemed to have re-organized their house during the locker-room talk in the recess.

Two forwards Joseph Shisha and Isaac Balyejusa were introduced for Douglas Oree and Stanley Kalema respectively.

There was at least a bit of life for Kajjansi United in the second half as they threatened.

The efforts handsomely paid off with Balyejusa’s goal in the 70th minute following a goal melee.

Katwe United did not lose steam and hope.

Lwetute’s heavily deflected shot with virtually two minutes to play restored the 2 margin goal advantage much to the appeasement of the supportive crowd.

At this moment, it was done and dusted.

Kajjansi United were dejected and moments later, it was full time.

Katwe United FC had attained a slot in the FUFA Big League after years of near misses.

The achievement was well celebrated by the Katwe United faithfuls who braved the evening setting sun and cheered on the team from start to finish.

Team Line Ups:

Katwe United XI: Rayan Mulindwa (G.K), Moses Bukenya, Twaha Lubega, Abdu Ssemwogerere Wassina, Bashir Muweesi, Saulo Ssemwanga, Moses Shafic (Denis Lwetute), Reagan Mukwaya, Michael Lubowa (Charles Kiwanuka), Alex Katumba, Allan Bukenya

Subs Not Used: Adam Mugerwa, Musa Adama, Nicholas Ssendisa, Sharif Kakembo, Benjamin Muwanguzi

Officials:

Head coach : Hassan “Figo” Mubiru

: Hassan “Figo” Mubiru Assistant Coach : Ismah Kintu

: Ismah Kintu Team Doctor : Ismah Ssembuba

: Ismah Ssembuba Team manager: Abdu Kabanda

Kajjansi United XI: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Shamiru Kamoga, Ivan Kakumba, Isma Kazibwe (21’ Mozy Rayan Bukenya), Michael Male, Henry Kawuma, Stanley Kalema (65’ Isaac Balyejusa), Siraje Balikwa, Douglas Oree (Joseph “Big League” Shisha), Yiga Sunday Mwanje, Arthur Ssemazzi

Subs Not Used: Jackson Kigozi (G.K), Nicholas Ssepuya, Muhammad “Maddie Mukiri” Kabuye, Solomon Tumusiime

Officials:

Head coach : Dennis Kizito

: Dennis Kizito Assistant coach : Ibrahim Kirya

: Ibrahim Kirya Team Doctor: Keith Walusimbi

Keith Walusimbi Team manager: Dan Kiraga

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali Assistant Referee 1 : Okello Lee

: Okello Lee Assistant Referee 2 : Dick Okello

: Dick Okello Fourth Official : Diana Murungi

: Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa

Reactions:

We had the belief that we could achieve what we managed. I thank management, the technical team, our dear players and fans for the journey well moved Ismah Kintu, Assistant coach Katwe United