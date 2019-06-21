Nganwa Football League | Match Day Two | Sunday, 23rd June 2019

Ekikanisa FC vs Kamida FC 11:00 AM

Desert vs Akawoho FC 11:40 AM

Square FC vs Masasi FC 12:20 PM

Akalele FC vs Legends FC 1: 00 PM

Amafuba FC vs Kyangabukama FC 1:40 PM

The 2019 edition of the Nganwa Football League got underway last week with thrilling action from the games that were played.

Matchday two is slated for Sunday at Naalya Futsal Courts and the expectation is high for both the winners and losers on the opening day.

To those that earned victory on matchday one, the target ahead of the next games will be to extend their perfect start whereas those that lost will be seeking quick recovery.

Defending champions Akahoho FC who started the title defence on a perfect note with a 4-1 win against Kyangabukama will face Desert FC.

Desert FC were not in action last weekend and thus this will be their first game of the season.

Akahoho will look to Kato in pursuit of goals. The striker scored a hat trick against Kyangabukama and leads the scoring charts.

There will be a battle of wounded teams in Ekikanisa and Kamida FC who both lost on matchday one.

Ekikanisa fell to 2-0 Mandela while Kamida lost with the same score to Square FC.

In the other games, Square FC will take on Masasi FC, Akalele FC face Legends while Amafuba FC will be up against Kyangabukama.