Airtel Masaza Cup 2019: Match Day 3 (Sunday, 23rd June)

*At Various Venues

Match day three of the Airtel sponsored Masaza football cup will take center stage on Sunday, 23rd June 2019 at the various venues across the Buganda Kingdom.

During the two Muganzirwazza group macthes, Kabula plays host to Kyaggwe at the Bakijjulula play-ground and Busujju will be home to Butambala at Bbanda.

In the Butikiro group, a wounded Mawogola outfit, 1-0 losers away to Buddu in the immediate past game will this time be home against Mawokota at the Ssembabule play-ground.

Mawokota is also win-less in two matches having fallen 2-1 away to Kabula in the opening match.

Then, they rallied from behind to pick a point at home against Bulemezi in the one all draw at Mpigi play-ground last weekend.

The other Butikiro game will see Simon Peter Mugerwa’s Bulemezi at home to visiting Kooki at the barren and dusty Kasana play ground in Luwero.

Masengere Group:

Record champions Gomba, a team coached by Turkish national, Omer Serlli entertains Ssese at the Kabulasoke PTC Play-ground in Gomba.

Gomba rested on match day two as Ssese condemned fellow islanders Buvuma 4-1 at the Lutoboka play ground.

Meanwhile, Buvuma will host the second consecutive match against Bugerere at the Magyo play-grounds on Buvuma Island.

Bugerere’s last game was that one all draw at home with Ssingo.

In Bulange group, Buwekula takes on Buluuli at the Kasenyi play-ground in Mubende.

Unbeaten Busiro will take on Kyadondo at the Ssentema play-ground during another Bulange duel.

Busiro has won both their opening matches in convincing fashion.

The tournament is sponsored exclusively by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda and Centenary Bank among other partners.

Fixtures:

Muganzirwazza Group:

Kabula Vs Kyaggwe – Bakijjulula play ground

Busujju Vs Butambala – Bbanda

Butikiro Group:

Mawogola Vs Mawokota – Sembabule play ground

Bulemezi Vs Kooki – Kasana Play-ground, Luweero

Masengere Group:

Gomba Vs Ssese – Kabulasoke PTC Play-ground, Gomba

Buvuma Vs Bugerere – Magyo play-grounds, Buvuma Island

Bulange Group:

Buwekula Vs Buluuli – Kasenyi play-ground, Masindi