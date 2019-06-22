CECAFA Kagame Cup 2019:

6th – 21st July

*To be hosted by Rwanda

When the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup kicks off on 6th July, the respective clubs will be vying for slots to make the knock out stages.

Owing to the groups drawn on Friday, 21st June 2019, Uganda’s representatives – KCCA and Proline have good chances of progression, at least on paper.

The reigning Uganda Premier league Champions KCCA are housed in group B, the same group that has the cup holders Azam (Tanzania), Rwanda’s Mukura Victory Sports and Kenya’s coastal side Bandari.

Group A has the newly crowned Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports, DR Congo side TP Mazembe, Tanzania’s Kinondoni Municipal Council FC and South Sudan’s Atlabara.

In group C, newly crowned Uganda Cup champions Proline Football Club will rub shoulders with Rwanda’s army side APR, Somalia’s Heegan and the Green Buffaloes from Zambia.

Record Kenya Premier League winners Gor Mahia, DC Motema Pembe (DR.Congo), KMKM ( Zanzibar) and AS Ports complete the clubs in group D.

This year’s tournament will be a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Rwandan genocide.

Rayon Sports and TP Mazembe face each other in the tournament official opening match on 6th July in Kigali, Rwanda.

Group A

Rayon Sports

TP Mazembe,

Atlabara

KMC

Group B

Azam

Mukura

Bandari

KCCA FC

Group C

APR

Green Buffaloes

Heegan

Proline

Group D

Gor Mahia

DCMP

KMKM

AS Ports