CECAFA Kagame Cup 2019:
6th – 21st July
*To be hosted by Rwanda
When the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup kicks off on 6th July, the respective clubs will be vying for slots to make the knock out stages.
Owing to the groups drawn on Friday, 21st June 2019, Uganda’s representatives – KCCA and Proline have good chances of progression, at least on paper.
The reigning Uganda Premier league Champions KCCA are housed in group B, the same group that has the cup holders Azam (Tanzania), Rwanda’s Mukura Victory Sports and Kenya’s coastal side Bandari.
Group A has the newly crowned Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports, DR Congo side TP Mazembe, Tanzania’s Kinondoni Municipal Council FC and South Sudan’s Atlabara.
In group C, newly crowned Uganda Cup champions Proline Football Club will rub shoulders with Rwanda’s army side APR, Somalia’s Heegan and the Green Buffaloes from Zambia.
Record Kenya Premier League winners Gor Mahia, DC Motema Pembe (DR.Congo), KMKM ( Zanzibar) and AS Ports complete the clubs in group D.
This year’s tournament will be a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Rwandan genocide.
Rayon Sports and TP Mazembe face each other in the tournament official opening match on 6th July in Kigali, Rwanda.
Group A
Rayon Sports
TP Mazembe,
Atlabara
KMC
Group B
Azam
Mukura
Bandari
KCCA FC
Group C
APR
Green Buffaloes
Heegan
Proline
Group D
Gor Mahia
DCMP
KMKM
AS Ports