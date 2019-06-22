AFCON 2019 (Group A):

Egypt 1-0 Zimbabwe

The host country at the 2019 Afcon finals, Egypt got to a perfect start, winning 1-0 against a resilient Zimbabwe side at the Cairo International Stadium before a full to capacity crowd on Friday night.

Mohamed Trezquet scored the priceless goal, four minutes towards the climax of the first half for the lone strike.

Knowlege Musona lost possession mid-way inside his own half and then Trezeguet took over, collecting a pass from Ashraf as he ran into the left-hand side of the box before cutting past Tennage Hadebe and on to his right foot and curling the ball into the far corner.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe kept close watch of Mo Salah as the hosts also took charge of the Warriors’ star man, Khama Billiat.

Towards the last quarter of the game, Zimbabwe lost first choice goalkeeper Sibanda following a collision with Mohsen.

In came Elvis Chipezeze for the closing moments of the game that remained one goal up for the hosts.

Egypt now leads group A with maximum points before Saturday’s encounter between Uganda Cranes and the Leopards from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Team Line Ups:

Egypt XI: El-Shenawy, El Mohamady, Alaa Eldin, Hegazi, Mansour, Hamed, Elneny, Salah, El Said, Trézéguet, Mohsen

Subs: El-Shenawy, El Mohamady, Gabe, Ghazal, Soliman, Ashraf, Kamel, Hamdi, Mahgoub, Emad, Warda, Abdel Rehim

Zimbabwe: Sibanda, Darikwa, Mudimu, Hadebe, Lunga, Nakamba, Munetsi, Karuru, Mushekwi, Musona, Khama Billiat

Subs: Phiri, Pfumbidzai, Chawapiwa, Rusike, Dzingai, Chipezeze, Kadewere, Mutizwa, Mahachi, Kamusoko, Mhlanga

Referee: A Alioum (Cameroon)