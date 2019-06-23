Mike Azira says he is happy to be played in a right position after his stellar performance in Uganda Cranes 2-0 win over DR Congo in Afcon.

At the last campaign in Gabon, Azira was played in an unfamiliar role as a winger which exposed him and has since been left out of the team until after two years.

“It’s great to be representing the country,” Azira exclusively told Kawowo Sports. “We played as a team and it was a collective effort and felt good to play for the country and in a position I am more comfortable in,” he added.

Asked what he made of the decision to summon him after two years’ absence that saw him miss all games in the qualifiers, Azira said he had a chat with coaches since he had threatened to quit.

“It was difficult to make the decision but you know I had to talk to the coaches and told them what happened in Gabon and I told them I don’t want it to happen again coz I respect their job but I also deserve some respect.

“I told them when I come; I want to be part of the team and play a role and be part of something bigger than me.

I didn’t want to have regrets in life but it’s always great to represent the country.

The US based midfielder partnered Aucho Khalid in the middle and was among the best Cranes performers on a historic afternoon at the Cairo International stadium.