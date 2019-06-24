AFCON 2019 (Group C):

Algeria 2-0 Kenya

A well taken penalty from Bounedjah Baghdad and Riyad Mahrez won the game for Algeria against CECAFA region ambassadors Kenya in the second group C contest played at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday night.

Baghdad opened the scores in the 34th minute with a calmly taken penalty following a foul on Atal by Dennis Omino.

Earlier Bounedjah, Riyad Mahrez and Feghoui Sofiane had threatened the Kenyan backline.

Mahrez finished off a quick counter to make it two.

Towards the end of the opening 45 minutes, there was a miss for for Bounedjah who heads out a Bensebaini cross from the left wing

Kenya introduced Erick Ouma Otieno for Francis Kahata Nyambura as the second half kicked off.

The Algerians remained dominant although finishing was the major underdoing.

Adlane Guedioura came off for Mehdi Abeid with twenty minutes to play.

Johanna Omolo Ochieng was introduced for Eric Omondi in Kenya’s bid to pull back a goal that never arrived.

Yacine Nasr Eddine Brahimi came in for Youcef Belalil Mohamed before Andy Delort replaced the first goal scorer.

Algeria like Senegal jointly lead the group C with three points and two goals apiece.

The two countries face each other on Thursday, 27th June 2019.

Team Line Ups:

Algeria XI:

Adi Rais Cobos Mbolhi (G.K), Atal Youcef, Bensebaini Amir Selmane Rami, Benlamri Djame Eddine, Mandi Aissa, Bennacer, Guedioura, Belalil, Mahrez, Feghoui, Bounedjah

Head Coach: Djamel Mbolhi

Kenya XI:

Patrick Matasi (G.K), Otieno Philemon Omondi, Omar Abud Khamis, Mohammed Musa Mayeko, Okumu Joseph, Francis Kahata, Mac Donald Wanyama, Michael Ogada Olunga, Ayub Timbe Masika, Omondi

Head coach: Migne Sebastien

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mahamadou Keita (Mali)

Assistant Referee: Issa Yaya (Chad)

Assistant Referee: Sidiki Sidibe (Guinea)

Fourth official: Andofetra Avombitana Rivolala Manda Aroniaina Rakotojaona

Commissioner: Joseph Antonie Bell (Cameroon)