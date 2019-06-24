The most interesting league games this season are happening at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

After the low scoring thriller between Wanderers and Aziz Damani Development which the latter won by 1 wicket, KICC and Challengers played out another thriller.

Challengers won the toss and put in their opponents to bat first and the decision quickly paid dividends as the opening bowling combination of Trevor Bukenya and David Wabwire made inroads early one pegging KICC back.

With their backs against the wall, KICC was in survival mood for most of the games as they failed to put on a credible challenge finishing on 104 all out in inside 25 overs. Only the forgotten Irfan Afridi made a telling contribution with a well played 45.

In the chase, Challengers didn’t find life easy either as they were quickly reduced to 10/5 by the mystery spin of Irfan Afridi. Another rare guard resistance from Mohammed Aneef (25) and Trevor Bukenya (21) ensured the points were safe for Challengers as they held on for the one wicket win.

The loss for KICC was the first this season and a second win for Challengers who followed up their first season win against Tornado Bee.

In the other game, Tornado Bee and Kutchi Tigers had little to separate but Kutchi Tigers had enough to win by only five runs.

Kutchi Tigers set 206 all out with Nanji Phindoria (85) the biggest contributor. In the chase on form Cyrus Kibuuka Musoke (30) together with Abdullah Lubega (57) led the chase for Tornado Bee but their efforts were not enough as they fell agonizingly short by 5 runs.

Tornado Bee picked their second loss of the second while Kutchi Tigers picked up their first win of the season.