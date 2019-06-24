It is a bold assertion to note that Uganda Cranes has unfinished business at the TOTAL 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the true face of it, Simba Sports Club star player Emmanuel Arnold Okwi testifies to the aforementioned.

Okwi, one of the two scorers for Sebastien Desabre’s coached side alongside Henry Patrick Kaddu against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was also voted the CAF player of the match.

He insists that the next match ahead is most important. Uganda Cranes face a wounded soul in Zimbabwe Warriors who fell 1-0 to the hosts Egypt during the tournament official opening match.

Okwi also fronts the element of teamwork, an important attribute towards the team building elements.

I thank the teammates that worked together to get the three points off drc. now, that is past, the next game is most important. we are one team, willing to work for a common goal Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Uganda Cranes player

Okwi is expected to be named on the team that will face Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

With Okwi on the right offensive flank, Abdu Lumala will once again take the left flank.

Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho will be maintained as the two defensive shields in the heart of the midfield that has Faruku Miya as the attacking option.

Kaddu will once again lead the front line in the quest for the much needed goals.

The backline, unscratched against DR Congo will be maintained.

Team skipper Dennis Onyango in the goal, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Murushid Jjuuko as the central defensive pairing whereas Bevis Mugabi as well as Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi will start at the right and left back roles respectively.

Uganda Cranes will wind up group A with an already sold out game against hosts Egypt on 30th June 2019.