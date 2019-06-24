Uganda Cranes winger Emmanuel Arnold Okwi had a billion reasons to smile after scoring the winner in their 2-0 victory over Democratic Republic of Congo at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Okwi had ensured Uganda Cranes the victory with a headed goal off Faruku Miya’s perfectly weighted free-kick.

Patrick Henry Kaddu glanced home Miya’s corner kick for the opening goal that stunned a star studded Congolese side.

For the overall command and contribution, Okwi was named the CAF man of the match and officially handed the accolade by Uganda’s state minister of sports Hon. Charles Bakabulindi.

Thereafter, he dedicated the man of the match accolade to the rest of his teammates and the fans.

Thank you all for lifting us. it is because of your support that we fly. and this award goes to the whole team. one team, one dream Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

Okwi had moments earlier after receiving the award told the media that the award motivates him as a person to work harder.

He also hinted of the value of team work in Uganda Cranes journey at the AFCON 2019 finals.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes conducted a recovery training session on Sunday evening at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium in preparation for their next game against Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday, 26th June 2019.