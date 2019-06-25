Ismailia stadium, Ismailia

Cameroon have put all their bonus woes behind as they prepare to take on Guinea Bissau in their opening game of the campaign at Ismailia on Tuesday.

The players had threatened not to show up if their bonuses were not cleared by the government and FA but Coach Clarence Seedorf is optimistic that will only energise the team spirit.

“It’s going to be tough but we are ready,” said the former Netherlands international. “We are united as a team and the bonus row has also ignited our team spirit,” added Seedorf.

The only bad news in the Cameroon camp is that 25 year old Joel Tagueu has been ruled out of the tournament due to “an abnormality in the coronary artery” that could lead to “sudden death” as revealed by the Cameroon doctors.

“The coach has decided not to take any risk on the player, who will leave the team 24 hours before its first game.”

Guinea Bissau are taking part in only their second Afcon and will be eager to shock the four time winners.