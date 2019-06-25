Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Cairo International stadium, Cairo 7pm (Local Time) 8pm (EAT)

Uganda Cranes will be desperate to seal their spot in the round of 16 when they take on wounded Zimbabwe in their second group A game at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Cranes beat DR Congo 2-0 in their first game while Zimbabwe fell 1-0 to hosts Egypt in the tournament’s opener.

Sebastien Desabre and Denis Onyango have spoken highly on the Zimbabwean side ahead of the clash highlighting the importance of the game to the campaign.

“We are playing a very good team,” said Onyango. “Personally, I know 90 percent of the players. They are very good players,” he added.

“The target is to get out of the group. We need to stay focused against them. Denis Onyango

Just like Onyango, Desabre also echoed nearly similar sentiments about the Zimbabwe game.

“The game of tomorrow is an important one,” he started. “We are focused to do a good job. We are forgetting the first game,” he went on.

“Zimbabwe is a good team with good individuals. We are ready to do anything for points that will take us to the next round. Sebestien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Coach

Zimbabwe Coach Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa spoke about the defeat to Egypt but expects victory against The Cranes although he admits its another tough game.

“Losing happens in football. We played against a good side,” he said in reference to the defeat against Egypt in the opening game. “They had the support of fans,” he added.

We did not come here to make numbers but to compete. Sunday Chidzambwa, Zimbabwe coach

Team News

Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko sat out training on Monday but the coach says there are no worries about his fitness although he could miss the match due to fear of accumulation of bookings.

In case he doesn’t play, Sweden based Ronald Mukiibi will partner Hassan Wasswa in cental defense.

Zimbabwe could miss the services of goalie Sibanda who came off injured in the first game.

The rest of the players are fit and available for selection on the day.

Uganda Cranes Probable XI: Denis Onyango (GK) (C), Bevis Mugabi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Ronald Mukiibi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Abdu Lumala, Patrick Kaddu, Farouk Miya and Emmanuel Okwi