Striker Yunus Ssentamu and defensive midfielder Siraje Ssentamu are close to rejoining Vipers Sports Club, Kawowo Sports has learnt.

Reliable sources within the Kitende based outfit have confirmed to this website that negotiations between the club and players have been going on for some time and an agreement could be reached soon.

Siraje Ssentamu left the Vipers SC at the end of the 2016/17 campaign to join URA FC where he played last year.

The combative midfielder was a key pillar as the tax collectors finished third in the league and one of the best players in his position in the league.

A product of St. Mary’s Kitende which is a feeder to Vipers SC, Ssentamu helped the club win two league titles and one Uganda Cup before joining URA FC.

On the other hand, Yunus Ssentamu whose two-year contract at Albanian side FK Tirana comes to an end has also reportedly agreed to return to Vipers SC.

The striker who rose to the scene in 2014 after a good show at the Africa Nations Championship in South Africa where he scored three goals will sign a one year deal according to the source.

Ssentamu joined FK Tirana in 2017 helping the team regain promotion to the top tier league scoring 12 goals in the process.

Before joining FK Tirana he had featured for SC Vita in Democratic Republic of Congo, CS Sfaxien in Tunisia and FC Ilves in Finland.

It is believed the club has already signed defenders Paul Willa and Rashid Toha from Police FC and Onduparaka FC respectively despite no official confirmation from the club as yet.

Vipers SC ended last season trophyless finishing the league in second place behind eventual winners KCCA FC and got eliminated from the Uganda Cup at the quarterfinal stage by Proline FC.