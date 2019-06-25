Zone 5 AfroCan/AfroBasket Opening Day Fixtures

Egypt Vs Kenya (W) – 1:00 pm

Egypt Vs Rwanda (M) – 3:00 pm

Uganda Vs Rwanda (W) – 5:00 pm

Uganda Vs Kenya (M) – 7:00 pm

The Zone V Afro-Can (Men) and Afrobasket (Women) Qualifiers tip-off on Wednesday afternoon at Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala.

The hosts will be looking to get off to winning start having picked Kenya as their first opponents for the Silverbacks with Tanzania yet to arrive in the country.

Silverbacks have been training for nearly two weeks and played a couple of trial games with a select side and a game against Kenya presents an opportunity to start the journey to the July 19-28 FIBA AfroCan to be held in Bamako, Mali on a high.

George Galanopoulos, the man in charge of the Silverbacks, is likely to play a high-intensity game if the trial games are anything to go by.

Captain Jimmy Enabu, Tony Drileba, Robinson Opong, Deng Geu, and Brandon Davis could start and set the tempo for the game.

Other Fixtures

Kenya’s women’s side will get the tournament underway against Egypt before the game of the day between favourites Egypt and Rwanda.

Uganda’s women’s side, Gazelles, will battle Rwanda in the second last game of the day.