Uganda Cranes held on to draw 1-1 with Zimbabwe in a thrilling encounter played at the Cairo International stadium on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Okwi put the Cranes in the lead early on from an easy tap in but Khama Billiat drew the two teams level before the break.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga rates the Cranes players that put earned a hard fought draw.

Denis Onyango 9.0: His goal line save to deny the Warriors was as crucial as Okwi’s goal. On a day it was all attack against the Cranes, the skipper remained calm and organised his defence.

Bevis Mugabi 5.0: Hard a torrid afternoon especially in the first half but never gave up. He was an improvement after the break.

Godfrey Walusimbi 6.0: He suffered against Billiat, Talent Chawapihwa and Obvious Karuru but he never gave up. He put his body on the line for the shirt.

Ronald Mukiibi 4.0: A forgettable debut for the Sweden based defender against the pace of the Zimbabwe forwards but remained calm.

Hassan Wasswa 6.0: A colossus in the air as he headed away almost whatever was thrown at the Cranes defence but a little suspect when the Warriors went for the low balls.

Khalid Aucho 5.0: Failed to replicate the show he had against DR Congo as he was subdued by Karuru, Kamusoko and Musona among others.

Mike Azira 4.0: A shadow of the player Ugandans watched against DR Congo. Him and Aucho were sixes and sevens for several minutes until he was replaced by Taddeo Lwanga.

Farouk Miya 5.0: He rarely had a touch on the ball until there was a set piece. Had little impact on the game and was replaced by Awany later on.

Lumala Abdu 7.0: Credited for the goal which Okwi scored as he used his pace to beat Lunga and forced a save from the goalie but struggled to beat the left back on many occasions. His final ball also let him down a couple of times.

Patrick Kaddu 5.0: He was isolated for longer spells and was overworked with chasing for the ball but should have done better when a good chance came his way.

Emmanuel Okwi 7.0: He scored the vital goal to make it 2 in as many matches for him but rarely threatened as Uganda didn’t have the ball.

Substitutes

Taddeo Lwanga 6.0: He calmed things in the midfield by holding on the ball and won a couple of fouls that took the steam out of the Zimbabwe attacks.

Allan Kyambadde 6.0: His introduction nearly got the better of out of Kaddu who was isolated for longer spells.

Timothy Awany N/a: Replaced Miya late on