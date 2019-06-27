AFCON 2019 (Group A): Egypt 2-0 DR Congo

Egypt Pharaohs became the second country (after Nigeria) to book a slot in the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 second round.

This followed a 2-0 win over DR Congo in Cairo on Wednesday night.

Captain Ahmed Elmohamady and the phenomenal Mohammed Salah witnessed the hosts take maximum points to move top of Group A with six points.

DR Congo on their end are staring at a possible early exit from the tournament after losing a second consecutive game.

DR Congo hit the cross bar in the 10th minute when skipper Marcel Tisserand extended a leg to tap the ball goal-ward off a corner but it came against the woodwork.

Four minutes before Salah scored the second, gangly striker Jonathan Bolingi Mpangi saw his looping header from the edge of the six yard box go beyond Mohamed Elshenawy but also hit against the crossbar.

As early as the fourth minute, Salah showed he was a threat and would be for the entire match when he picked the ball inside the box but his shot was deflected for a corner.

Egypt broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, skipper Elmohamady scoring his third goal in six games for the Pharaohs, tapping the ball home after the Congolese defense failed to deal with a Salah cross.

Salah himself forced DR Congo keeper Ley Matampi to a full stretch save on the half hour mark off a freekick.

He finally got his goal in the 43rd minute after wrapping his favorite left foot well to curl the ball beyond Matampi.

Salah had been released with a delightful through pass by Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan who had dribbled from all the way back in his half.

Though Congo came back a determined side in the second half with Cedric Bakambu and Yannick Yala Bollasie having scoring chances, Egypt absorbed the pressure to bag maximum points as the crowd chanted wildly.

Second half substitute Ally Mohammed was cautioned for unsporting conduct towards the end of the game.

Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ Mahmoud was named man of the match.

Egypt will take on Uganda in the final group A encounter on Sunday, 30th June 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium.

At the same time, DR Congo faces Zimbabwe at the 30th of June Stadium.