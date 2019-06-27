AFCON 2019 (Group C): Half Time: Kenya 1-2 Tanzania

The East African derby between Kenya and Tanzania at the 30th June Stadium is much alive at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

By the climax of the opening 45 minutes, Tanzania is leading 2-1 in well contested duel.

Saimon Happygod Msuva and captain Ally Mbawana Samatta scored for Emmanuel Amuneke’s charges.

Kenya’s spectacular goal was a well timed volley by Michael Ogada Olunga.

Msuva who is based in Morocco tapped home Samatta’s rebounded shot as early as the 5th minute.

Kenya responded with the equalizer in the 38th minute but a minute later they lost the lead

Sebastien Migne’s charges, Kenya, had got close to finding the equalizer in the 21st minute when they hit the cross bar twice.

There were two bookings, one per side. Kenya’s Johanna Omolo Ochieng was punished for a malicious foul onto Samatta in the 24th minute before Tanzania defender Patrick Yondani followed suit five minutes later.

There was also one change for Kenya. Francis Kahata was taken off for John Avire.

There is plenty of action anticipated in the second half.

AFCON 2019 (Group C):

Team Line Ups:

Kenya XI:

Patrick Matasi (G.K), Joseph Okumu, Abud Omar Khamis Abud, Muhamed Musa Mayeko, Ayub Timbe Masika, Johanna Omolo Ochieng, Francis Kahata Nyambura, Victor Mugubi Wanyama (Captain), Erick Ouma Otieno, Michael Ogada Olunga, David Owino Odhiambo

Changes:

Subs Not Used:

Faruk Shikhalo (G.K), John Oyemba (G.K), Joash Achieng Onyango, Bernard Ochieng Oginga, John Avire, Eric Omondi, Paul Were Ooko, Ismael Said Gonzales, Juma Masud Choka, Philemon Odhiambo Omino, Ovella Ochieng

Head coach: Sebastien Migne (France)

Tanzania XI:

Aishi Salum Manula (G.K), Michael Gadiel Kamagi, Erasto Edward Nyoni, Kevin Patrick Yondani, David Mwantika, Mbwana Samatta (Captain), Thomas Ulimwengu, Saimon Happygod Msuva, Farid Mussa Shah, Hassan Khamis Ramadhani, Yahya Abbas Mudathir

Changes:





Subs Not Used:

Aron Ally Kalambo (G.K), Metacha Borniphace Mnata (G.K), Feisal Salum Abdalla, Himid Mao Mkami, Franck Domaya, Abdillahie Yussuf, John Raphael Bocco, Mohamed Mohamed, Rashid Yusuf Mandawa, Vicent Mayombu, Ally Mtoni, Yahya Omari

Head coach: Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria)

Match Officials: