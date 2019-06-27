Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi admitted they were second best in the 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe, but was delighted they managed to take a point from their second game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Uganda Cranes took the lead in the 12th minute from Emmanuel Okwi’s rebound after goalkeeper Chigova failed to tame Lumala Abdu shot.

Zimbabwe’s Warriors regrouped and rallied to secure their first goal of the tournament through Khama Billiat to go 1-1 on the 40th minute.

“It was a tough game to be fair. Harder than one against DR Congo both physically and mentally. But what matters is that we got the point.

The second half proved tougher on the Uganda Cranes side as they endured an onslaught from Zimbabwe that missed a series of chances.

“We had to change the tactics in the second half and we became more focused and tried to catch up with their pace till we sealed up the game.

Mugabi who until last season played at Yeovil Town in England hopes to face a much easier game when they take on Egypt.

“We just need to be more focused in the next game. Egypt looks to be better tactically but we can take them on well. I believe Zimbabwe looks the toughest.”

Uganda moved to four points, standing higher chances to qualify for the round of sixteen.

In their final group stage game, Uganda will face the host country Egypt who already qualified for the round of sixteen after edging Democratic Republic of Congo a 2-0 thriller.