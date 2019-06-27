Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi remains indebted for the opportunity presented to play for his country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

Mugabi, who doubles as a central defender and right back at UK national league side Yeovil Town Football Club, has so far played the two Uganda Cranes group A matches against Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

For Uganda Cranes, Mugabi has played the right back role, easily displacing Nico Wakiro Wadada.

He disclosed to Kawowo Sports that it remains a big honour to represent his country at such an international tournament.

It is a big honour to represent your country and I feel honored for the presented opportunity. We are one good family and ready to work together as a unit Bevis Mugabi, Uganda Cranes defender

Mugabi looked solid in the opening game against DR Congo with odd assists up front as he ventured to assist the team offensively.

In the same game against Zimbabwe, Mugabi’s movements upfront were restricted since he had to take care of the offensive trio – Khama Billiat, Talent Chawapihwa and skipper Knowledge Musona.

Mugabi has acknowledged that the Zimbabwe game was quite difficult from the opening match.

We faced a more technically gifted side in Zimbabwe than the first opponents (DR Congo). The DR Congo opponents were so physical in the game. Bevis Mugabi, Uganda Cranes Defender

It remains to be seen whether Mugabi will still be maintained at right back in the game against Egypt.

Uganda Cranes will play the Egypt Pharoahs on Sunday during the final group A game at the Cairo International Stadium.

On the same day, Zimbabwe shall line up against Democratic Republic of Congo at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo this coming Sunday, 30th June 2019.

Egypt has already qualified to the next round with six points.