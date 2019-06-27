June 27, 2019

Alexandria stadium, Alexandria K.0 4.30pm (5.30pm)

Debutants Burundi and Madagascar in their second group B match at the Alexandria stadium with either targeting first victory at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Madagascar earned their first point with a 2-2 draw against much fancied Guinea while Burundi were unfortunate to lose to Nigeria 1-0 late in the game.

Burundi will hope forwards Saido Berahino and Abdul Razak Fiston show up on the day after they failed to put away a couple of opportunities against the Super Eagles.

For The Barrea, the main man will be Carolus Andriamatsinoro, the scorer in the draw against the highly rated Guinea.

A win for either will lift them to second place on the log behind Nigeria who beat Guinea to reach the round of 16 with a game to play.