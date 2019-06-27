To play at the prestigious African Cup of Nations tournament is no mere feat for any African country.

A quick reminder of the bold facts and statistics indicate that in 32 editions, Uganda Cranes has been represented for now 7 times dating as far as back 1962, 1968, 1972, 1974, 1978, 2017 and now 2019.

For this reason, countries that made the grade and qualify for the finals are so much respected.

Now for this particular tournament in Egypt, the numbers of participating countries swell to 24, the highest in the history of the biannual championship.

Uganda Cranes fans that traveled to Egypt to catch the matches are having an eventful time.

On match days, these colourful fans lit up the stands as early as four hours to kick off.

Donned in eye catching attires in the three national flag colours – black, yellow and red, these fans have enjoyed to the brim.

With all sorts of courageous songs, the fans virtually sing from start to the climax of the games.

For Uganda Cranes’ two matches thus far at Cairo International Stadium, the presence of the Uganda Cranes fans has been felt.

Against Democratic Republic of Congo, the stadium was half empty and they could be easily be recognized from distance and near.

Nonetheless, the crowd remained engaged at all times, singing their lungs out as they cheered the players to a famous 2-0 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Then came the second game against Zimbabwe that ended one all.

Uganda was fortunate that the same Cairo International Stadium would also be used by the hosts – Egypt in their second game against DRC.

Therefore neutral fans as well were expected and indeed turned up.

A big number of fans is still expected in Cairo for the country’s final group game on Sunday, 30th June 2019 against Egypt with a huge prospect of making the knock out stage for the third time in the history of the tournament.

Once again, the brand Uganda is being marketed for obvious reasons across of billions of viewer around the world as a marketing gimmick to promote the precious East African country, as christened as the “Pearl of Africa”.

Lets go Uganda, Lets go Uganda Cranes

For God and my country!!