Tanzania midfielder Himid Mao has warned Harambee Stars of Kenya not to expect a gift when the two teams face off in the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

Mao who featured in the 2-0 defeat to Senegal in the first group match says that game is now in the past.

“The first match is a thing of the past,” Mao told reporters. “We must think of the present,” he added.

“We will do our best to win. Kenyans are our brothers and neighbours, but we will not give them a present. Himid Mao, Tanzania Midfielder

Kenya and Tanzania risk exiting the tournament at an early stage if one loses to the other.

The game at the 30 June Stadium will be preceded by the big one between Algeria and Senegal.