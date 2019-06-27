Zimbabwe Warriors talisman Khama Billiat is disappointed after his charges could only earn a point from the game against Uganda Cranes on Wednesday night at the Cairo International Stadium.

Billiat scored Zimbabwe’s equalizer towards the end of the first half to neutralize Emmanuel Arnold Okwi’s opener in the 11th minute.

The Kaizer Chiefs playmaker who was named man of the match told the media after the game that they deserved to take maximum points.

I thank God and my teammates as well as the whole nation that has supported us all. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result that we wanted. During the match, I thought we would get a second goal but it did not come forth. Khama Billiat, Zimbabwe player

Disappointed

The pint-sized talented player was left aggrieved with the kind of result for the Warriors, adding that they would have smiled with maximum points.

Captain Knowledge Musona, Talent Chawapihwa, Ovidy Obvious Karuru and Billiat were all over the Ugandan side.

Musona hit the crossbar with the goal at his mercy and second-half substitute Evans Rusike forced a goal-line clearance from Uganda Cranes’ goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

We as strikers need to step up and take more responsibility. We need to give ourselves responsibilities and do them. I hope we can do it against DR Congo. Uganda is a very good team and they also gave us a good challenge. Khama Billiat

Zimbabwe is in a must-win situation against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo this coming Sunday, 30th June 2019.

On the same day, Uganda Cranes will play the Egypt Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium.

Egypt has already qualified to the next round with six points.

Uganda has four points, and are the best advantaged of the remaining three countries in group A.

A win for Zimbabwe will also take them on four points. This means Uganda needs to win or draw to book an automatic slot to the round of 16.