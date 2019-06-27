Thursday June 27, 2019

30 June stadium, Cairo 7pm (8pm)

Sadio Mane boosts the Lions of Teranga who face off against the highly rated Algeria with a round of 16 spot at stake in group C.

The Liverpool forward missed the 2-0 win over Tanzania through suspension but is back in time for the biggest group game.

His return gives the highly anticipated fixture at the 30th June stadium hype as he faces fellow Premier League star Riyadh Mahrez in the Desert Foxes side.

Mahrez who scored in the 2-0 win over Kenya will still be the go to man for the Algeria side while Mane will lead the line for Aliou Cisse’s men.

Maximum points for either will seal a spot in the next round with a game to play.