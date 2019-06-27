Emmanuel Arnold Okwi joined a list of distinguished Ugandan footballers after he netted in the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

The Simba SC forward became the fifth Ugandan to score twice at a single Africa Cup of Nations tournament and is now two goals shy of a record set by legend Phillip Omondi who scored four in 1978.

The others are Denis Obua, Stanley ‘Tank’ Mubiru, Phillip Omondi and Godfrey Kisitu.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports Okwi has admitted being motivated by the legend’s record but puts team first in each game he plays.

“For now, my target is to work with my teammates to have the best tournament possible,” he said when reminded about an opportunity to equal Omondi’s record.

“However, knowing that I am just 2 goals shy of reaching one of the greatest players’ record is an added motivation to any player. Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Uganda Cranes striker

Okwi will have a chance to his tally when Cranes take on Egypt in the final group game and if a place in the round of 16 is sealed, he will have another game as well.

Summary of players with two AFCON goals;