AFCON 2019 (Group C):

Senegal 0-1 Algeria

Algeria Desert Foxes beat Senegal Terenga Lions 1-0 in a group C duel at the AFCON 2019 on Thursday night, at the 30th June Stadium to book a round of 16 stage ticket.

Youcef Mohamed Belaili’s second half strike won the day in a game of emotions and lots of physical confrontations.

The opening 45 minutes of the game watched by a relatively promising crowd bore no fruits in terms of goals scored but was rather littered by bookings by Zambian FIFA Referee Janny Sikazwe.

Senegal showed the initial hunger and early intent to find a break through.

Central defender Cheikhou Kouyate delivered a long ball intended for Hamady Niang Mbaye in the second minute, but, it was so fast.

Under the next minute, Algerian right back Youcef Atal brought down Mbaye.

Liverpool star player Sadio Mane, a popular player in Egypt (just like Egypt’s Muhammed Salah) had a quick run into the Algeria goal area down the left flank.

His cut back into the area was however not well utilized.

The first of the numerous bookings in the first half came on the quarter hour mark when Kouyate was punished for a deliberate hand ball.

Youcef Belaili tested Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Osoque Mendy with a ground free-kick that the shot stopper easily tamed.

Algeria’s Djamel Eddine Benlamri got booked for in the 20th minute for a foul on Mane, 20 yards away from goal.

Mane himself stood up to take the resultant free-kick that he curled over.

Four minutes later, Algeria got their second yellow card when Atal Youcef fouled Mane.

Keita Balde wasted the opportunity from the free-kick after a great block by the paraded defensive wall.

The best scoring opportunity for Algeria arrived two minutes to the half hour mark.

Senegal goalkeeper Mendy was quick off his line and he was looped by Baghdad Bounedjah.

Diligent defender Kalidou Koulibaly, however, reacted faster to clear away the impeding ball that headed for the nets.

Blade was the second Senegal player to be booked for a reckless tackle.

Riyad Mahrez who had a silent first half delivered the resultant free-kick that only yielded them a corner kick.

By the half time recess, either side was goal shy and nothing really to show home.

When the second half returned, Algeria proved right away that they were thirsty and ready to break the dead-lock.

Senegal’s Moussa Wague right back had a decent chip cleared away by defender Djamel Eddine Benhlamri.

Two minutes into the closing 45 minutes, there was a quick counter attack by Algeria that forward Sofiane Guedioura curled out.

Under the next minute, the Desert Foxes were celebrating a goal.

Youcef Mohamed Belaili lit up the stadium with a perfect incredible curl well celebrated.

Six minutes later, Balde had a free-kick delivery on the right wing headed out by defended Koulibaly.

The first change of evening arrived after 62 minutes; Sada Thioub coming on for the weary legs of Keita who had already been cautioned in the opening stanza.

Mahrez nearly made it two for the Desert Foxes but his shot from 25 yards flew wide of goal

Senegal’s second change came 18 minutes from full time.

Mbaye Diagne was introduced for Krepin Diatta.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s two changes were made in the final 12 minutes.

First, Fares Mohamed replaced Rami Amir Selmane Bensebaini after 78 minutes and Youcef for Andy Delort with four minutes to play.

Senegal final change witnessed Henri Saivet take over Alfred Ndiaye’s place.

Inside the added minutes, Algeria called for the final change, a tempo calling tactic.

On came Mehdi Abeid, who replaced Ismael Bennaacer.

There was no further serious threat as the North Africans won for the second time at AFCON 2019.

The victory guaranteed Algeria six points out of two matches and a slot to the round of 16 to join hosts Egypt and Nigeria.

Algeria will face Tanzania next on Monday. That same day and time, Kenya will take on Senegal.

Team Line Ups:

Senegal XI:

Edouard Osoque Mendy (G.K), Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikhou Kouyate (Captain), Mbaye Hamady Niang, Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Youssouf Sabaly, Alfred John Momar Ndiaye, Moussa Wague, Krepin Diatta

Changes:

62’ Sada Thioub On, Keita Balde Off

72’ Mbaye Diagne On, Krepin Diatta Off

86’ Henri Saivet On, Alfred Ndiaye Off

Subs Not Used:

Abdoulaye Diallo (G.K), Gomis Amigo (G.K), Saliou Ciss, Pape Cisse, Idrissa Gueye, Salif Sane, Moussa Konate, Ismaila Sarr, Lamine Gassama

Head coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Algeria XI:

Adi Rais Cobos Mbolhi (G.K), Youcef Atal, Amir Selamane Rami Bensebaini, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Eddine Benlamri,Sofiane Feghouli, Riyad Karim Mahrez (Captain), Adlane Guedioura, Mohamed Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Ismael Belaili

Changes:

78’ Fares Mohamed On, Rami Amir Selmane Bensebaini Off

90’ Mehdi Abeid On, Ismael Bennaacer Off

Subs Not Used:

Izzeddine Doukha (G.K), Alexandre Roger Oukidja (G.K), Jean Mehdi, Rafik Halliche, Yacine Nasr Eddine Brahimi, Adam Muhamed Ounas, Islam Slimani, Hicham Boudaoui, Andy Delort, Mehdi Zeffane

Head coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Match Officials: