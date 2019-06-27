Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre targeted maximum points against Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday night at the Cairo International Stadium.

The day’s final score however suggested otherwise after a one all stalemate.

The French man is however happy for the point earned.

It was a difficult game for us. We took command of the game, scoring first but we did not accept the pressure of the game. It was clear that we did not manage the time well after scoring. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi slammed home the opener, a rebound off goalkeeper George Chigova after Abdu Lumala’s initial shot inside the area was saved.

Zimbabwe Warriors looked dangerous with Knowledge Musona, Talenta Chiwapihwa and Khama Billiat proving a real thorn in the flesh of the Ugandans.

Desabre has since cited the lower fitness levels for the Uganda Cranes players especially after a grueling physical match against DR Congo.

“Our fitness levels were not good enough. DR Congo had worn us apart. We knew Zimbabwe for their good combination display and they gave us a good challenge.” Desabre added.

New defensive partnership:

With first choice defender Murushid Juuko out because of pains in the ham-string, a new defender in Brian Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu was introduced to play alongside Hassan Wasswa Mawanda.

On one many two occasions, Mawanda and Ddungu played a flat defence line that the Zimbabwean attackers optimally utilized to expose Uganda.

Our had to use a new person in defence (Ddungu) because Juuko was feeling pains and had not trained for two days. May be we would have done well with Juuko who had been exposed before. We played under big pressure. I wished we could have been more organized but I’m proud of my players. I love being in Egypt, the country I like. We will see how Egypt plays, but now I’m just thinking of my team. Desabre

Uganda Cranes has now scored three goals at the tournament with four points ahead of the final group A game with the already qualified hosts, Egypt.

Uganda takes on the hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium this coming Sunday.

On the same day and time, Zimbabwe will be facing DR Congo at the 30th June Stadium.