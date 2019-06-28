FUFA Juniors League final

BUL FC Junior Team Vs KCCA Soccer Academy

Saturday, 29th June 2019

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

KCCA Soccer Academy and BUL FC Junior Team will battle for glory in the final of the 2018-19 FUFA Juniors League slated for this Saturday at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe district.

Either side will be seeking to win the championship for the first time after failed attempts in the last campaigns.

KCCA Soccer Academy has been at this stage on two occasions but both have ended on disappointing notes, first against Vipers SC Junior Team in 2015-16 and Tooro United Junior Team in the 2016-17 season.

Lethal forward Sadat Anaku who led the scoring charts in the regular season with 31 goals and has been top scorer for the last three seasons believes it is high time, they won the championship.

“I think we have been coming so close but failed at the end. We want to climax the season as champions and everyone on the team is focused on achieving this.”

Anaku who will be playing his final game in the Juniors league before permanently crossing over to the senior team indicates he wants to cap it with a trophy.

“It is my last game in the Junior Team and I would be very happy if we win the trophy. That would be a good way to climax the season and my journey with the team.”

KCCA Soccer Academy will, however, go into Saturday’s clash minus Hassan Jurua and Innocent Biyika who are sidelined with injuries.

Besides Anaku, the Lugogo based side will hope Joseph Kiiza Bukenya, Gerald Kawooya, Ibrahim Juma, Sunday Opio among others rise to the occasion.

On the other hand, BUL FC have had a scintillating run in hat trick group ending the regular season with 56 points and losing just one game.

With the final hosted at their home, this could be an added advantage for the Jinja-based side.

In Simon Oketch who scored nine goals, BUL FC have a think tank who gives the team the drive and creativity.

Hamis Diego, Reagan Kalyowa and Thomas Kabale will be a trio to lead the attack for BUL Junior Team.

Probable Starting Lineups

BUL Junior Team: Isaac Bewayo, Marvin Ssemujju, Hilary Onek, Herbert Onyango, William Isabirye, Chris Odongo, Deo Ssentongo, Simon Oketch, Hamis Diego, Reagan Kalyowa, Thomas Kabaale

KCCA Soccer Academy: Joram Nsubuga, Innocent Opiru, Ibrahim Juma, Ramathan Musa, Joseph Kafumbe, Issa Ochama, Gerald Kawooya, Joseph Kiiza Bukenya, Nicholas Luzige, Sadat Anaku, Sunday Opio,

