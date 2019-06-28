Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club has loaned out goalkeeper Tom Ikara to fellow top tier league, Mbarara City F.C.

The development was confirmed on Friday, 28th June 2019 after close to a week of negotiations between the two parties.

The move was initiated by the management of Mbarara City FC to seek a replacement for Ali Kimera who was released towards the end of last season.

Although the nitty gritty of the loan agreement remain scanty, Kawowo Sports has established that KCCA FC and Mbarara City will partake the salary and allowances for the player.

At Lugogo, Ikara leaves the goalkeeping department with first choice Charles Lukwago, Jamil Malyamungu and the possibility of bringing back Hassan Matovu from Proline.

The move is expected to help me get as much playing time as possible.

Ikara won the Uganda Premier league with KCCA last season.

Profile:

Name: Tom Ikara

Nick Name:Casillas

Date of Birth: 12th February 1997

Place of Birth: Jinja Hospital, Jinja district

Previous Club: Kirinya Jinja SS

Honours: Winner, Uganda Premier League

Weight : 76kg

Height : 1.71m

Role Models: Denis Onyango & Manuel Neuer