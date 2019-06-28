Management of Tooro United Football Club has agreed terms with experienced holding midfielder Derrick Tekkwo.

Tekkwo had signed a one year employment contract with the Fort Portal based club.

He signs as a free agent following the expiration of tenure at FUFA Big league side Kitara Football Club.

The hard working midfielder has the experience to stir Tooro United FC having previously played at Kira United, Uganda Revenue Authority and Express FC in the top tier league.

He is a known workaholic who covers a lot of ground during matches, with explicit tackles and ball distribution abilities at all ranges.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Kitara midfielder Derrick Tekkwo is an instrumental player for the team

Tekkwo is the fourth signing of the season following the arrival for the trio of Denis Mugerwa, Gerald Lule and left winger Charles Musiige

Mugerwa and Lule were recruited from FUFA Big League outfit Water Football Club.

Musiige was signed from relegated Nyamityobora Footbal Club.

Contract Renewals:

Meanwhile, Tooro United has also confirmed the renewal for the employment contracts of prodigal son and long serving captain Timothy Musinguzi, goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige and gangly defender Mike Kawooya.

Talks are on-going to convince the duo of striker Baker Buyala and goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Buyala had been earlier linked to a switch to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Jinja based club, BUL.

Released:

The club has lost a couple of players as Eddie Ruhweza, Moses Kirumira, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya Kakooza and talisman Allan Kayiwa.

Whereas the Kayiwa has put pen to paper at last year’s Uganda Premier league runners up, Vipers Sports Club, the destination for the rest of the released players from Tooro United is yet to be known.

A couple of weeks ago, Tooro United FC also confirmed the renewal of contract for their head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa.

The club also communicated changes in administrative structures as well as a new stake holder in Spelito Ssesanga who will co-own the club alongside Smart Obed.

Tooro United’s new head offices are now found at Accacia Mall in Kampala.