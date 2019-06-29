Africa Rally Archives Defending Safari rally winner, Carl Tundo (photo by; Africa rally archives)

The 2019 Safari rally has so far gone through a series of new exertions in a bid to make the event fit to join the World rally championship calendar next year.

The latest development is the doping test.

Crews and officials will be subjected to random doping tests prior and during the event basing on the FIA rules.

“For the drivers, the rules will be followed to the letter according to the FIA rules. And it will be in and out of competition.

“One will be picked from the crowd and chaperoned to doping centre where a doctor will first use alco-blow and if need demand more samples from officials,” said deputy clerk of the course George Mwangi through a press release.

According to the FIA rules, any driver with irregular samples will be disqualified from the race as well as facing suspension from active sport.

Safari rally has attracted over 50 crews from different countries and it will run for three days starting on 5-7th July.