Monday July 1, 2019

30 June Stadium, Cairo K.O 9pm (10pm EAT)

Kenya could reach the knock out of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history but must overcome Africa’s best ranked team, Senegal on Monday.

The Harambee Stars kept their hopes alive with a 3-2 come from behind victory over rivals Tanzania while Senegal were checked by Algeria in their last games.

Sebastien Migne admits Senegal are a very good team with quality players but says everything is possible.

“Everything is possible. We have nothing to lose,” said Migne. The same was echoed by his star striker Michael Olunga who scored twice against Taifa Stars.

“We have to continue working hard and we shall give it all against Senegal,” he said before referring to the game as a final.

“For us, it’s a final and we believe a decent result is possible.

Aliou Cisse, the former Lions of Teranga captain who is now in charge as coach praised his team for being on top of African football for the past couple of years.

Until Algeria defeat, Senegal had not lost to any African country.

“We’ve been number one in Africa for three years and we went to the 2018 World Cup,” he said. “It’s our first defeat in four years on the continental stage. I don’t think a team that lacked mental strength would have achieved such a run,” he added.

Maximum points for Kenya will see them jump to second on the table above the 2002 finalists while Senegal need just a draw to confirm their place in the last 16.

Olunga, Johanna Omollo, Eric Omondi and Ayub Timbe will be vital for the East African nation while Sadio Mane, Balde Keita and Kalidou Koulibaly will be vital for Senegal.