© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE Yassin Nasser(photo by: John Batanudde)

While different drivers have different motives of participating in the Safari rally, for Yasin Nasser, it will be advancing his rally experience at one of the prestigious rally events on the continent.

Yasin will be making his second safari rally appearance since 2017. He admits this year’s Safari will come with so many positives.

“We all know Safari rally is one special events in motorsport and everyone would wish to be part of it.

“It is everything in one. From its history, the toughness, competition and the experience level of the crews. As participants we learn lots of stuff,” he said.

Yasin managed to finish 26th in his first Safari outing. He will be satisfied to achieve another finish from the same event.

“It has been quite some time preparing and planning for this event. We expect tight competition given a number of experienced drivers.

“And the fact that we are still learning our new car, finishing the event will be our satisfaction since it will come along with new experience,” he added.

Safari will be even a more special event running as a WRC candidate event which could give Kenya back its world championship status.

“It is really motivating for us drivers to go and support our neighbors in their campaign to have WRC back. It will somehow be a bonus.

“If WRC comes back to Kenya, all of us will benefit in one way or the other. Thats why we had to be part of this campaign and will pray all goes on well,” he added.

Yasin will join other Ugandan crews including Ronald Sebuguzi, Christakis Fitidis, Duncan Mubiru, Abdul Kateete, Godfrey Nsereko and Kepher Walubi for the Safari rally.

Ali Katumba will be reading the notes in the Subaru GVB R4.