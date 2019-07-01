Zimbabwe 0-4 DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo gave themselves a chance of progressing to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 after defeating Zimbabwe.

The Leopards obliterated Warriors 4-0 at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday night courtesy of a brace from Cedric Bakambu and a goal each from Jonathan Bolingi and Britt Assombalonga.

Early pressure from DR Congo paid off but with a lot of help from Zimbabwe’s third choice goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze who was poor on the night gifting three of the four goals.

Chipezeze parried to the bar and into Bolingi’s path from a freekick and the forward put DRC in the lead inside five minutes with a header before Bakambu doubled the lead thirty minutes later after being played through by right back Djos Issama with Zimbabwe’s defense out of sight.

After break Bakambu got his second from the penalty spot. The Beijing Guoan forward was played through by his striking partner Britt Assombalonga and brought down by Chipezeze with the referee pointing straight to spot. Bakambu dusted off and sent the goalie the wrong way to put the game out of reach for Zimbabwe.

Assombalonga would then add the third after Chipezeze failed to deal with Elia Meschak’s shot, parrying it in the path of Middlesbrough forward for a simple tap in.

DR Congo finishes third in Group A behind Egypt and Uganda with 3 points and stands chance of qualifying for the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-place finishers.