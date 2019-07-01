Midfielder Ivan ‘Kaloolo’ Kiweewa was on Sunday named the Most Valuable Player for Uganda Premier League new entrants Wakiso Giants FC for the 2018-19 season.

In a brief function held at Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala, Kiweewa was named the best player for the Purple Sharks last season.

The diminutive playmaker was a key pillar as Wakiso Giants earned promotion to the top tier league.

He ended the campaign as the club’s top scorer with six goals in the FUFA Big League.

Kiweewa beat off competition from defender Hassan Wasswa Dazo and goalkeeper Ivan Mutumba who finished second and third respectively in the rankings.

Choice of the best player was subjected to a vote where Wakiso Giants players and officials had to make a choice on the three aforementioned players.

Kiweewa lauded his teammates for the commitment throughout the season and believes there is a bigger task ahead of them.

“I’m delighted to be named the player of the season. It means a lot but credit goes to the entire team and our coaches because we played as a unit to achieve this,” he said. “There is now a new task ahead of us, the Uganda Premier League is a tougher challenge and we must remain committed,” he added.

Kiweewa walked home with a 55 inch TV as the prize for emerging the best player.

Dazo was rewarded with a 42 inch TV for finishing second while goalkeeper Mutumba received a cash prize of five hundred thousand shillings (500,000/=).

Wakiso Giants, Proline FC, and Kyetume FC are the three teams that won promotion to the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League season.