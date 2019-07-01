Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants FC have started preparations for their maiden campaign in the top flight league and several activities are going on currently before the league starts in September.

With the team unveiling their new home ground (Wakisha Resource Centre) and a new team bus a month ago, other aspects are also being covered prior to the new season.

On Sunday, the Purple Sharks became the latest Ugandan outfit to launch season tickets.

Issued in three categories, the tickets are aimed at having fans access home games with convenience but as well make a contribution to the team’s coffers.

” Season ticket holders have an added advantage because they receive better hospitality and watch the games with more convenience.” Said the club CEO, Sula Kamoga.

The season tickets are split into three classes including gold, silver and bronze.

The gold season ticket will go for Ushs. 500,000/=. This comes with access to the stadium, a seat in the VVIP section, a jersey, a drink and snack plus free parking space during the home games.

The Silver season will sold at Ushs. 200,000/= coming with a club jersey, drinks and snacks during home games and a seat in the VIP section.

The final season ticket launched was bronze and will go for Ushs. 100,000 giving a fan access to all the home games.

Wakiso Giants FC join KCCA FC and Vipers SC who also have season tickets arrangement in place.