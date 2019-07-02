Defender Bernard Muwanga has joined newly promoted outfit Proline Football Club on loan from neighbours KCCA Football Club.

Muwanga who played with champions joins Proline on a season long loan deal.

The development comes as Shafik Bisaso’s charges prepare to feature at the CECAFA Kagame Cup that starts this week in Rwanda.

Muwanga struggled to find playing time at KCCA FC last season and spent most of the time sidelined with injuries.

Before joining KCCA, he was captain at Bright Stars Football Club and SC Villa.

The 2019 Uganda Cup winners have also made other additions to the team including the return of defender Yusuf Mukisa.

Mukisa played at SC Villa last season but returns to Lugogo on a two-year deal.

The others include; Andrew Isiagi Okiring signed from Police Football Club on a three-year deal and goalkeeper Sharif Magola signed from Kiboga Young.

Meanwhile, four players have renewed their contracts with the club and these are Mustafa Mujjuzi, Sam Kintu, Ibrahim Ssendi and Ssaka Mpiima.

Proline is in Group C of the CECAFA Kagame Cup alongside APR, Heegan FC and Green Buffaloes.