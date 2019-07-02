The Gazelles of Uganda completed their failed qualifying campaign to the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket with a 68-54 win over Rwanda on Monday at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Uganda thus finished 3rd in the Zone V Championship in which Egypt earned the solitary ticket to the August 9-18 event in Dakar, Senegal, having beaten Kenya 90-72 in the playoff final.

Uganda fell behind 28-26 at halftime after identical 14-13 scoreline line in the two quarters but turned up the heat in the second half to finish the four-team tournament on a high.

Ritah Imanishimwe scored team-high 15 points, Hope Akello added 10 points while Claire Lamunu picked game-high 17 rebounds to go with 8 points.

Tierra Henderson, the tournament’s top scorer, had game-high 19 points to lead Rwanda and Nicole Urwibutso chipped in with 11 points in a losing effort.

Egypt head and shoulders above the rest

Egypt was head and shoulders above every other side in the four-team tournament and won all the five games.

Menatalla Awad who had her hand in everything Egypt did at the offensive end throughout the event was rightly named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Egypt joins other confirmed teams for Women’s Afrobasket as the reigning champions Nigeria, hosts Senegal, Mali, Mozambique and Cote d’Ivoire who automatically qualified for this year’s edition alongside Zone 2 champions Cape Verde, Zone 4 winners Cameroon and Angola, winners in Zone 6.

Awards