The Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 pairings are now complete after Groups E and F concluded their final round of games on Tuesday.

Ghana sealed the top spot in Group F thanks to a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau in Suez, while Cameroon drew goalless with Benin with the latter securing a slot in the last 16 as one of the best ranked third positioned team.

In Group E, Mali beat Angola 1-0 to secure top spot and also send the Angolans packing as South Africa take the last slot among the third best ranked teams

South Africa’s reward will be a tough game against hosts Egypt while Benin will face Morocco.

Here is the FULL schedule of the Round of 16 ties

Friday July 5, 2019

Morocco vs Benin – Al Salam stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)

Uganda Vs Senegal – Cairo International stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)

Saturday July 6, 2019

Nigeria Vs Cameroon – Alexandria stadium, Alexandria 6pm (7pm EAT)

Egypt Vs South Africa – Cairo International stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)

Sunday July 7, 2019

Madagascar Vs DR Congo– Cairo International stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)

Algeria Vs Guinea – June 30 stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)

Monday July 8, 2019