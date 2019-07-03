The Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 pairings are now complete after Groups E and F concluded their final round of games on Tuesday.
Ghana sealed the top spot in Group F thanks to a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau in Suez, while Cameroon drew goalless with Benin with the latter securing a slot in the last 16 as one of the best ranked third positioned team.
In Group E, Mali beat Angola 1-0 to secure top spot and also send the Angolans packing as South Africa take the last slot among the third best ranked teams
South Africa’s reward will be a tough game against hosts Egypt while Benin will face Morocco.
Here is the FULL schedule of the Round of 16 ties
Friday July 5, 2019
- Morocco vs Benin – Al Salam stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)
- Uganda Vs Senegal – Cairo International stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)
Saturday July 6, 2019
- Nigeria Vs Cameroon – Alexandria stadium, Alexandria 6pm (7pm EAT)
- Egypt Vs South Africa – Cairo International stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)
Sunday July 7, 2019
- Madagascar Vs DR Congo– Cairo International stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)
- Algeria Vs Guinea – June 30 stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)
Monday July 8, 2019
- Mali vs Ivory Coast – Suez stadium, Suez 6pm (7pm EAT)
- Ghana Vs Tunisia – Ismailia stadium, Ismailia 9pm (10pm EAT)