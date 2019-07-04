Head coach of Somalia Premier League football side Mogadishu City Club (MCC) Hussein Mbalangu has resigned.

Mbalangu’s resignation comes as a shock to the management and fans of the club where he had turned the club upside down and emphasized a professional path followed to the dot.

The CAF “A” licenced coach with a trade-mark beard confirmed his resignation to Kawowo Sports.

It is indeed true i resigned my position as head coach at mogadishu city club. this has been a painful decision but justifiable. I will forever remember this club’s management, players and fans for the passion they have for their club Hussein Mbalangu, head coach Mogadishu City Club

Mbalangu was absent from the technical bench as Mogadishu City lost 3-2 to champions Dekedaha FC in their last game on the season this week.

On Thursday, 3rd July 2019, Mbalangu officially bid farewell to the club management and players to wrap up the four years at the club that was originally known as Banadir Sports Club.

Mbalangu traveled to Somalia in 2015 where he signed an employment contract with Banadir Sports Club.

The former Sports Club Villa and Uganda Cranes striker guided Banadir (now Mogadishu City Club) to four honours.

Two Somalia Premier League title, one Somalia Cup and Super cup apiece.

I WILL SOON LEAVE MOGADISHU FOR KAMPALA TO HAVE A BRIEF REST AS I PLAN A WAY FORWARD. there are offers coming my way but i will take my time to make to make a good decision and take the best offer around Inshaa Allah Hussein Mbalangu

Offers in waiting:

Mbalangu has already attracted an overwhelming number of offers from clubs in Somalia and his native country, Uganda.

Heagan, Elman, Horseed, and surprisingly Mogadishu City Club are all interested in his services.

Sports Club Villa has also picked interest in hiring him.

The Somalia National Team has for long lured Mbalangu to be their head coach.