Ronald Sebuguzi is excited ahead of the start of the 2019 Kenya Safari Rally.

The fourth round of the African Rally Championship revs off this Friday at the Moi International Sports Complex in Kasarani.

Sebuguzi leads the pack of seven Ugandan drivers competing in the event.

It will be the three-time Ugandan champion’s first participation outside his home country in seven years and he is already looking forward to the stage duels.

“It always a great thing to be part of this event. I have always wanted to take part in this rally.

“I expect to have a great event with some of the fast drivers. And the fact that it’s a WRC Candidate Event made it a must for us to attend,” said Sebuguzi.

This year’s Safari Rally was made even bigger in all aspects since it will determine whether Kenya gets a slot back to WRC in 2020.

The Shell-sponsored crew also expects to use the event to prepare themselves for the Pearl of Africa Rally next month.

“With so many fast drivers in one event. This will impact us in a better way after gauging ourselves with them,” he added.

Team Sebuguzi joins Yasin Nasser, Christakis Fitidis, Kepher Walubia, Abdul Kateete, and Duncan Mubiru to make the team from Uganda.