AFCON 2019 (Round of 16):



Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions

At Cairo International Stadium (Kick off: 10 PM, East African Time)

The Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has confirmed the starting eleven players who will confront the round of 16 match against Senegal Terenga Lions at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

King pin defender Murushid Juuko returns to the frey after sitting out two games (against Zimbabwe and hosts Egypt).

Juuko had completed the opening game against Democratic Republic of Congo but suffered a ham-string injury.

The Simba Sports Club defender will partner Hassan Wasswa Mawanda in central defence.

Another player back in the starting team is Yeovil Town towering defender Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi who starts at right back, a position played by Nico Wakiro Wadada in the previous match with Egypt.

Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi commands a starting slot at left back.

Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho are the two blockers with HNK Gorica’s Faruku Miya infront of them.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi with two goals to his account starts on one flank, as Abdu Lumala takes the other.

Patrick Henry Kaddu leads the quest for the much desired goals.

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango, Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Mike Azira, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Abdu Lumala

Subs: Robert Odongkara (G.K), Salim Omar Magoola (G.K), Timothy Denis Awany, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Tadeo Lwanga, William Luwaga Kizito, Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kateregga, Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu, Isaac Muleme, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Allan Kyambadde