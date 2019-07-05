AFCON 2019 (Round of 16):

Uganda Cranes 0-1 Senegal Terenga Lions

Uganda Cranes painfully bowed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, falling 1-0 to West Africans, Senegal during the round of 16 game at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Forward Sadio Mane struck the lone strike of the physical contest.

Mane beat goalkeeper Denis Onyango after the opening quarter an hour to give the Terenga Lions a half time lead.

The goal arose following a mistake from left back Godfrey Walusimbi whose pass was blocked 30 yards away before an on-rushing Mane shot with the left foot for the goal.

Uganda Cranes suffered an injury set back when defender Hassan Wasswa Mawanda pulled a ham-string and his place was taken by Timothy Denis Awany.

There were four cautions in the half, full of physical action.

Three of the bookings have been shown to Uganda’s players – Denis Onyango, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Khalid Aucho.

Senegal’s Papa Alioune Ndiaye also got cautioned in the physical opening half.

Uganda’s best chance of the first stanza fell to right back Bevis Mugabi after he narrowly headed out a Miya corner kick in the 29th minute.

Mane won have easily doubled the scores in the second half but his penalty was saved by Onyango in the final quarter of the game.

Uganda Cranes pushed numbers up front but unfortunately could not break the solid Senegalese defence.

Allan Kyambadde was introduced 15 minutes into the second half for a rusty Henry Patrick Kaddu.

The final change for the CECAFA giants witnessed midfielder Khalid Aucho rested for the dread-locked left footer winger Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga.

Towering Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly was deservedly named man of the match.

Senegal qualifies to the quarter finals and will join Benin who earlier had eliminated Morocco.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango, Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Mike Azira, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Abdu Lumala

Subs: Robert Odongkara (G.K), Salim Omar Magoola (G.K), Timothy Denis Awany, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Tadeo Lwanga, William Luwaga Kizito, Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kateregga, Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu, Isaac Muleme, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Allan Kyambadde

Senegal Terenga Lions XI: Alfred Junior Amigo Gomis (G.K), Lamine Gassama, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikhou Kouyate (Captain), Idrissa Gana Gueye, Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Henri Gregoire Saivet, Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Mbaye Hamady Niang

Subs:

Abdoulaye Diallo (G.K), Ciss Saliou, Pape Cisse, Salif Sane, Moussa Konate, Keita Balde, Alfred Ndiaye, Krepin Diatta, Mbaye Diagne, Sada Thioub, Moussa Wagne

Injured: Edouard Mendy (Goalkeeper)

Head coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Assistant Referee 1: Abdelhak Etchiali (Algeria)

Assistant Referee 2: Mokrane Gourari (Algeria)