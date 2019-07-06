Uganda Cranes’ journey in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Senegal.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored the first half winner to send the Lions of Teranga to the quarter finals but how did each Ugandan rate on the day.

Denis Onyango 7.0: Twice exposed but still came out on top and also kept the Cranes in the team with a penalty save.

Bevis Mugabi 5.0: A torrid night against the match winner Mane but defended well in one against one situation.

Godfrey Walusimbi 5.0: His misguided pass led to the winning goal but later gave account of himself and when chance presented, he tried to go offensive.

Hassan Wasswa 3.0: Injured and substituted early in the game for Timothy Awany.

Murushid Jjuuko 6.5: Out of position as Niang passed to Mane for the goal but rarely put a foot wrong. He made a couple of interceptions to deny the Senegal attackers.

Khalid Aucho 6.0: A couple of rushed tackles on Mane at the start but later improved as the game grew. Later sacrificed for Kateregga when Desabre went all attack.

Mike Azira 6.5: The team’s conductor who orchestrated play from deep with his neat passes more so in the second half when the team improved.

Farouk Miya 4.0: Too much effort but less effectiveness even from dead balls.

Lumala Abdu 5.0: A tough evening against Sabaly who kept him silent for longer periods but whenever he got at him, Cranes looked closer to getting a goal.

Patrick Kaddu 3.0: He looked naïve against the world class Koulibaly and its hard to remember his biggest contribution on the day. Replaced by Kyambadde in the second half.

Emmanuel Okwi 7.0: One player who didn’t deserve to lose. He forced two good saves from Gomis as well as keeping the Senegal backline unsettled and looked threatening every time he got on the ball.

Substitutes

Timothy Awany 5.0: There were times when class and quality of Senegal attackers appeared too much for him but he defended well.

Allan Kyambadde 4.0: He made more fouls than most players who started the game and failed to create an impact the coaches expected from him.

Allan Kateregga 4.0: Apart from a good free kick saved by Gomis, his contribution was hard to see.