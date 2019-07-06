Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock have put up an elevated performance to top day two of the 2019 Safari Rally, boosting their chances of a maiden Safari victory.

Baryan won four of the six stages in Naivasha following a tight battle from Baldev Chager and Onkar Rai throughout the day.

The Skoda Fabia R5 driver claimed the lead after stage six which he maintained to end the day with a 12 points lead.

Onkar Rai and Gareth Dawe were competitive enough to end the day in the second position while Baldev Chager finished third 19seconds from event leader.

Defending Safari Rally winner Carl Tundo may have to stretch to retain his victory after a mishap hindered his pace in the morning stage losing his lead. He would finish the day in fourth; one minute, 44seconds behind Manvir.

Ian Duncan came in fifth followed by Zambia’s Jassy Singh in sixth.

Day One claimed a number of crews including Eric Bengi, Tajveer Rai, Ronald Sebuguzi among others.

The crews will tackle six stages in the final day before the winner is announced.

Meanwhile, the event continued to prove its speciality as a WRC candidate event with high levels of safety and coordination throughout the stages.