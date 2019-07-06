Uganda’s middle distance runner Ronald Musagala set a new 1500m National Record on Friday.

Musagala was running at the IAAF Diamond League Athletissima meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He came fifth in a hotly contested race in which Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot set a Meeting Record of 3:28.77, followed by Jakob Ingebrigtsen who ran a personal best of 3:30.16 and Ayanleh Souleiman (3:30.79) and Filip Ingebrigtsen (3:30.82) both who recorded season-best times.

Musagala crossed the finish line a time of 3:31.33, which is also his Personal Best.

Meanwhile, 2018 Commonwealth Games double gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei ran his season best in the 5000m on the the same track. Cheptegei recorded a time of 13:03.59 to finish fourth in a race Ethiopia claimed a 1-2-3.

The other Ugandan athlete who featured at the event, Halimah Nakaayi, also ran a season-best, crossing the line in a time of 1:59.97. Nakaayi was 43 microseconds behind winner Nelly Jepkosgei.