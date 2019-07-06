Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon

Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations Cup title defence was put end by bitter rivals Nigeria who won a five goal thriller at the Alexandria stadium at the round of 16.

Odion Ighalo was the star of the day scoring a brace and assisting Alex Iwobi’s winner to send the Super Eagles into the quarter finals.

Stephane Cedric Bakohen and Clinton Njie scored for the Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria started the better side and got a deserved lead in the 20th minute Ighalo diverted Kenneth Omerou into the net past the highly rated Andre Onana.

Clarence Seedorf’s men however turned the tables equalizing through a forward’s finish by Bakohen in the 41st minute.

The big centre forward scored from close range with Christian Bassogog bagging an assist with a very delicate pass into the area.

Njie made it 2-1 two minutes later with a centre forward’s clever finish, Bakohen turning the provider.

After the break, Cameroon looked in control and at the hour mark, Seedorf introduced Frank Zambo Anguissa for Georges Mandjeck in midfield.

But it was Nigeria who equalised with Ighalo getting his second on the evening from a seemingly offside position although the referee didn’t listen to Cameroon’s protests.

Two minutes later, Iwobi won it for the 2013 champions with an easy finish after being set up by Man of the Match Ighalo.

Cameroon pressed for the leveller for the better part of the game but Nigeria defended resiliently and held on to their lead.