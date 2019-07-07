Sebastien Desabre has quit his job as Uganda Cranes coach less than 48 days after guiding the team to the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The French man, appointed in December 2017 leaves at a time when the team had started to adapt to his ‘philosophy’ of free flowing football as exhibited in Egypt.

Despite winning just one game in Afcon, The Cranes had attracted attention of the neutrals in and around Egypt.

However, for the better part of his tenure, Cranes never played the way he preached until the Afcon finals.

His numbers are also not as impressive; but of course stats never reveal the whole story.

Appointed less than four weeks to the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco, Desabre has been in charge of Uganda Cranes for 21 games nine of which have been friendlies.

Under him, the Cranes won 6, drew 7 and lost 8 earning a winning rate of 28.6%.

Competitive games

FUFA Media Desabre at CHAN 2018, his first competitive games for Uganda

However, his winning percentage rate in competitive games is slightly above with 33.3% as the team won 4, lost 5 and drew 3.

Under his reign, Uganda beat only three opponents in competitive games; Cape Verde, Lesotho (twice) and DR Congo.

Cranes scored a total of eleven (11) goals in these matches and conceded as many in the process keeping four clean sheets.

Afcon record

The former Ismailia coach will forever be treasured as one who guided the team to the knock out stages of the Afcon for the first time since 1978.

A summary of Cranes results under Desabre

Congo Brazzaville 1-0 Uganda F

Guinea 1-1 Uganda F

Zambia 3-1 Uganda CHAN

Namibia 1-0 Uganda CHAN

Cote d’Ivoire 0-0 Uganda CHAN

Uganda 3–0 Sao Tome F

Uganda 0-0 Malawi F

CAR 1-0 Uganda F

Niger 2-1 Uganda F

Uganda 0-0 Tanzania ACQ

Uganda 3-0 Lesotho ACQ

Lesotho 0-2 Uganda ACQ

Uganda 1-0 Cape Verde ACQ

Nigeria 0-0 Uganda F

Tanzania 3-0 Uganda ACQ

Turkmenistan 0-0 Uganda F

Cote d’Ivoire 0-1 Uganda F

DR Congo 0-2 Uganda AFCON

Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe AFCON

Egypt 2-0 Uganda AFCON

Uganda 0-1 Senegal AFCON

Total Games – 21 (W6, D7, L8)

Competitive – 12 (W4, D3, L5)

Friendlies – 9 (W2, D3, L5)

F- Friendlies, CHAN – Africa Nations Championship, ACQ – Afcon qualifiers and AFCON – games at Afcon finals.