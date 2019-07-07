CECAFA Kagame Cup 2019

KCCA FC Vs Bandari FC

Sunday, 7th July 2019 1:00 PM

Huye stadium

KCCA FC have been a dominant force on the local scene winning almost all there is to win.

The Uganda Premier League champions want to take their glory hunt to the next level and the stage is set at this year’s CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Winners of the regional club championship in 1978, the Lugogo based side feel it’s the perfect time to stamp their authority in the region.

Assistant coach Morley Byekwaso is confident they have a team good enough to compete at the tournament.

“We came here for a reason. We want to compete and not participate because this tournament will get us in shape ahead of CAF Champions League and the Uganda Premier League,” said Byekwaso. “The boys have worked hard to prove their abilities over the last four seasons back home and it is high time we showed our abilities on the regional level,” he added.

Ahead of the game against Bandari, Byekwaso expects a good start to set the pace.

“Our target is to start well and we shall go into the game against Bandari targeting maximum points.”

Left-back Musitafa Kiiza also shares similar sentiments with his coach and believes KCCA FC will have a good start.

“It is a chance for us to gauge ourselves against the best teams in the region and as players we are ready. We want to start well against Bandari because that will give us momentum.”

William Wadri formerly at KCCA FC will be facing his former employers and is one of the key players for Kenya’s Bandari FC.

He also played for Vipers SC, Police FC and Proline FC before moving to Kenya.

Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba and skipper Charles Lukwago are expected to give experience to a youthful KCCA FC side.