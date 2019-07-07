Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho has completed his transfer to Egypt Premier League side Misr Lel Makkasa Sporting Club.

The 26-year-old left footed midfielder signed a two-year deal with the Faiyum based club.

The financial nitty gritty of the deal indicate that the left footed holding midfielder will earn $600,000 over the two years.

The deal was brokered by FIFA players’ agent, Geofrey Solo Kayemba who has been pitching camp in Cairo since the start of the tournament.

Aucho was one of the best performers for Uganda Cranes at the 2019 AFCON championship in Egypt.

This is Aucho’s 11th club since commenced serious football.

His journey started at Jinja Municipal Council and he crossed at Water Football Club.

Army side Simba was Aucho’s last club in Uganda before he crossed to the Kenya Premier League brewers’ side Tusker.

He also played at Gor Mahia Football Club and featured in the South Africa PSL at Baroka.

Aucho crossed to Serbia and signed at Red Star Belgrade who loaned him to OFK Beograd.

Of late, he has been in India at ChurchHill Brothers, a club he joined having served at East Bengal.

Since 2013 when he made his debut with Uganda Cranes, Aucho has since earned 42 caps to his name.

Misr Lel Makkasa Sporting Club is found in Faiyum, 100 KM South West of the capital, Cairo.